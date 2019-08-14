Rome City Commissioners held a first reading this week on two proposals that would attempt to change the way law enforcement handles the homeless issues around the city.

The proposals come from concerns that were raised by the Public Safety Committee. The committee said looked at police reports and cited evidence of human feces in downtown parking decks, people sleeping in doorways and excessive liter from the camps.

The two ordinances included fixes to “urban camping” and “panhandling”.

Both proposals will come before the city commission on Monday August 26 for a second reading.

