Rome Braves RHP Trey Riley has been placed on the Injured List along with infielder Griffin Benson.

In corresponding moves, LHP Gabriel Noguera has been activated off the Injured List while outfielder Michael Harris has been promoted to Rome from the GCL Braves.

The Rome roster has 25 active players, 1 restricted and 3 injured.

