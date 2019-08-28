On Saturday, September 7, Redmond Regional Medical Center will host “Crush the Crisis,” an opioid take back event. Law enforcement officers from the Floyd County Sherriff’s Department will be on site to assist with the collection and disposal of unused medications from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Redmond is also collaborating with Floyd Against Drugs (FAD) and Knights of Columbus Council 4410 to host this drug take back event.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2017 there were 1,014 opioid-related overdose deaths in Georgia, which equates to a rate of 9.7 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Volunteers will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers, and liquids will not be accepted.

Redmond Regional Medical Center is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s first national “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day. More than 65 HCA Healthcare facilities across 15 states are uniting to collect unused or expired opioids for one day.

“Opioid addiction is a growing crisis not only in Floyd County, but across our nation,” said John Quinlivan, Redmond Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal for ‘Crush the Crisis’ is to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction and educate our community about the proper disposal of these medications. Opioid addiction can happen to anyone and we are providing this drop off opportunity confidentially and anonymously.”

To further help combat the nation’s opioid crisis, HCA Healthcare, the parent company of Redmond Regional Medical Center, proudly partners with the National Academy of Medicine’s Action Collaborative on Countering the U.S. Opioid Epidemic, consisting of more than 50 organizations that share best practices and identify gaps in the safe treatment of opioid addiction.

A learning health system, which uses data from approximately 31 million annual patient encounters to help continuously improve care, HCA Healthcare has been using the science of “big data” to reduce opioid misuse and transform pain management, with initiatives in surgical, emergency and other care settings, including:

Enhanced Surgical Recovery (ESR)/ALTernatives to Opioids in the Emergency Room (ALTO in the ER): HCA Healthcare focuses on a multi-modal approach to acute pain management. This means two or more methods or medications are used to reduce the need to use opioids to manage a patient’s pain while recovering from surgery or in the emergency room. As of August 2019, ESR is live at 140 HCA Healthcare facilities, with the goal to implement in all facilities, in at least one major service line, by the end of 2019. ALTO protocols will be expanded enterprise-wide by the end of 2019.

Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances (EPCS): Physicians have access to aggregated electronic health records that make it more difficult for medication-seekers to doctor-shop or alter prescriptions. ECPS is available across HCA Healthcare.

“Crush the Crisis” will take place at Redmond Regional Medical Center at 501 Redmond Road. The drop off site will be located near the main entrance under the blue Redmond tent. For more information, visit RedmondRegional.com/calendar or call 706-368-8480.

About Redmond Regional Medical Center

Redmond Regional Medical Center is a 230 bed facility, serving as a regional referral source for all of northwest Georgia and parts of Alabama. Redmond offers a full array of inpatient and outpatient programs, many of which are unique to the northwest Georgia region. As an Accredited C