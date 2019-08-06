Redmond Urgent Care has extended their weekday clinic hours to serve patients between their two Rome locations. The East Rome location on 1810 Turner McCall Blvd next to Zaxby’s will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The West Rome location on 601 Shorter Avenue next to Krystal will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Both locations will still be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

By offering additional hours of service, Redmond Urgent Care makes it even more convenient for busy individuals and families to get the care they need, when they need it, without having to adjust their schedule. Both locations have on-site x-ray, in-house labs, licensed providers, and can treat most minor injuries and illnesses with visits typically lasting under an hour.

Both Redmond Urgent Care locations hold the designation of Accredited Urgent Care Center by the national Urgent Care Association. This designation is awarded for meeting the Association’s highest quality standards for patient care, safety, and scope of services.

Patients can also schedule their visit online through Redmond Urgent Care’s website, www.RedmondUrgent.com, to reduce waits and spend even less time in the waiting room.