Patsy Pearson Duncan, age 81, of Rome passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Duncan was born on February 20, 1938 in Floyd County. A daughter of the late Joel D. Pearson, Sr. and Lucella Long Pearson. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and was in charge of the nursery for over 50 years and loved all the children very much. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry J. Duncan, brother Yancey Pearson; sister Opal Chronister.

Survivors include son: Jeff Duncan; daughter: Melissa (Randy) Brooks, and Robin (Chad) Clark, both of Rome; brother: Joel (Juanita) Pearson, of Rome; grandchildren: Miranda Wilbur, Kristen Anglin, Summer Agemy, Hunter Clark, Emily Westmoreland, Addison Brock, Gracie Clark, C.J. Clark, Britni Freeman, Makena Freeman; 9 Great Grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Riverside Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service hour on Saturday at Riverside Baptist Church, 48 Ash Street Rome GA. 30161.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: David Pearson, Jonathan Pearson, Michael Pearson, Barry McCullough, Carey McCullough, Chip Freeman, C.J.Clark, and Joe Finger

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes, and view DVD on the life of Mrs. Duncan.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.