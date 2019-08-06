For more than a decade, the foundation for OMNOVA Solutions has provided support to Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Gordon County Campus.

The endowed Foundation at OMNOVA Solutions provides support to local communities through philanthropy and employee volunteerism. The highest priority is given to education initiatives.

Priority is also given to communities where OMNOVA Solutions conducts business, which includes Gordon County.

The annual grants from OMNOVA Solutions have been used to purchase training equipment that offer real-world experience to GNTC students. The OMNOVA Solutions Foundation has awarded grants to GNTC for more than ten years.

The donation for 2019 is earmarked for the purchase of two Massey Dryer chairs for the Cosmetology program.

In 2018 the grant was awarded for the purchase of two sets of CPR manikins to be used for hands-on training and instruction in Basic Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Care and Education and Patient Care Assisting.

The grant from 2017 was used to help purchase office simulation equipment to assist with X-rays for the Dental Assisting program.

