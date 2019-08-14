Based on research provided by Niche, a networking website that rates the best schools, companies and neighborhoods in a specific area of the country, Rome High School has been ranked as the umber one public high school in Floyd County.

Niche took data collected by the Georgia State Department of Education, like test scores, college admissions rates and input provided by millions of users, to score the high schools in Floyd County. Rome came in at the top of the list with an A- grade.

Dr. Eric Holland, Principal at Rome High, is excited about the ranking and he said it is all due to the support his schools receives from the community.

“The main strategy we use at Rome High School is involving everyone and everything in all that we do,” Dr. Holland explained. “Our community, from our Board members and Central Office staff, to our Superintendent,

administrative staff, faculty, and our parents and students have helped to make this a great place to learn. When I first arrived here two years ago, my mantra was ‘No One of Us is As Great As All of Us’ and we are excited

that our community has poured into what we know is important. Our children are the most important resource we have.”

His approach to leading has created a culture of inclusion and he said that when everyone is invested in the goal, receiving recognition is a natural result.

“We enter these school doors and strive to get just a little bit better each day. The way we accomplish that is to have true PLCs or Professional Learning Communities. We all bring our ideas to the table, each and every day.

We listen to each other and we listen to our students. I call it our “Three L’s”. We want to love, lead and listen. If we continue to live by our core values, and treat each other with respect, we will always continue to head in the right direction.”

When reflecting on his first year in the Rome City Schools’ system, Dr. Holland is grateful for the opportunity to do something he loves and is extremely passionate about. He said that it is because of the community he

serves that his school has become what he always knew it would be.

“The most important resource in our building is our children. We have to work to reach them; we have to find out what they like and why they like it. When we incorporate those elements into what we do in the classroom,

then they become excited about learning. We have listened to the top 10 most popular songs, just to know what makes them excited. Just like a pep rally before a game, we want to have pep rallies daily to motivate our

students. This year, one of our big projects is Birthday Boards. We want to be able to celebrate the day our students were born. Mark Twain said it best. He said that the two most important days of your life are the day

you were born and the day you figure out why. I have challenged our teachers to find out when our students were born and help them to discover their purpose. I am so thankful that this system has allowed me to be myself and have supported my vision for our students.”