Owner of CEVIAN labs, Mark Cochran, has announced his candidacy for the Rome City Commission.

Cochran said, “Some of my fondest childhood memories are hanging out with friends at Schroeder’s, watching fireworks from the levee riverbank, and skateboarding on Broad Street. This was a good city. This is still a good city. I do not want a good city; I want an excellent city. This is why I have decided to run for the Rome City Commission. “



He added, “As an architect my skill set is taking my clients’ vision and turning their potential into reality. I can help Rome realize its vision and put it into action. As a father of two young boys, I am increasingly aware of the opportunities and obstacles to their success. If we plan our steps now, we can have a future that gives all of our children great opportunities. “

Cochran will vie for a Ward 1 seat currently held by William R. “Bill” Irmscher, Sundai Stevenson, and Milton O. Slack, III.