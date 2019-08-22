Jamieson “Jamie” Palmer qualified for Rome City Commission Thursday with goals of strengthening the City for which he has a strong passion.

“I want to connect the newest generation of Romans to the city’s character of industrial and environmental sustainability while still progressing in our current modern tech world,” Palmer said.



Professionally, Palmer is the Development Services Coordinator with the City of Woodstock’s Office of Community Development. He grew up in Rome, graduating from Model High School. He also is a High School Leadership Rome graduate and was inducted into the Rome and Floyd County Sports Hall of Fame. Palmer wants to serve the community that had such a strong impact on his life.



Palmer went on to earn his associate’s degree from Georgia Highlands College and his bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in business administration from Reinhardt University where he served as

in the student-elected position of Student Body President. He also has extensive training related to city development, having completed classes with the state of Georgia and the Georgia Department of Transportation for developing, delivery and construction of state regulated highways and economic growth.



“These qualifications and professional skills will allow me to make educated decisions on current and future projects that will help the City of Rome continue to grow,” he said.

Palmer is invested in the local community. He has lived in Rome most of his life, relocating only to pursue his education.

“I believe that I am a candidate who truly represents what it means to be a Roman. I was raised here, received most of my education here, and I know what everyday citizens are facing from all walks of life,”

Palmer said. “My passion for office in this City is purely for my drive to continually grow the wellbeing of this City that has left an everlasting impact on my life.”

His goals, if elected as a Ward 3 City Commissioner, include working with the Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Department and the local University of Georgia Small Business Development Center on growing a citywide incubator space to help citizens live out their dreams of

starting their own business. He also feels his skills in project coordination will bring value to an already great city staff to ensure the city continues to develop great projects.

“My professional training and deep connection to this City allow me to articulate and make educated decisions on citywide projects that impact everyone,” he said. “With my small business and development services background, I also understand the issues that small businesses in this area face and can help guide them through the process.”

Palmer said he also would like to focus on youth engagement. “As more millennials move into the workforce, I want to help make sure that all voices and needs are heard.”