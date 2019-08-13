Ms. Carol Broome Padgett, age 72, of Rome, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at a local hospital.

Ms. Padgett was born in Rome, Georgia on September 13, 1946, daughter of the late Billy Broome and the late Adelle Mathis Crider. She was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Ms. Padgett worked as a secretary for the State of Georgia Mental Health Department at Three Rivers Behavioral Health here in Rome.

Survivors include her son, Chris Padgett (Tanya), Rome; two grandchildren, Hunter Padgett and Kinsley Padgett.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 5 until 7pm.

In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heroes on the Water at www.heroesonthewater.org or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.