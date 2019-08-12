Mrs. Viola Victoria Gilstrap “Granny” Abney, age 95, of Lindale, GA, passed away Saturday evening, August 10, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Abney was born in Floyd County, GA on September 18, 1923, daughter of the late Wyly Moultrie Gilstrap and the late Annie Lillian Green Gilstrap. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Marion Cheney “Jimmy” Abney, by a son, Roddy Abney, by 3 sisters, Frances Abney, Margaret Blankenship and Joyce Wylde, and by 3 brothers, William F. “Billy” Gilstrap, Wyly Lyman Gilstrap, and Robert W. Gilstrap. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for over 20 years with West Point Pepperell Manufacturing Co. in Lindale. She was a long-time member of the Lindale Chapter #265, Order of the Eastern Star and served in many positions of leadership. Years ago, she was a Mother Advisor of the Lindale Rainbow Girls and received the Grand Cross of Color. She was also the Second President of the Pepperell P. T. A. and was a former substitute teacher at Pepperell. Mrs. Abney was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Abney Hughes (Gene), Temple, GA; 2 sons, Charles Abney (Betty), Marietta, and Mike Abney (Carole), Marietta; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. David Harper and the Rev. Justin Silver officiating and with the Lindale Chapter #265 O. E. S. presenting the Easter Star ritual. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm.

Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30am and are as follows: Active: Ron Morris, Steve Wright, Wayne Lovvorn, J. W. Deboard, Dewey Paris, Larry Storey, and Robert Mize. Honorary: Members of Lindale Chapter #265 O. E. S., Rockmart Chapter #321 O. E. S., Order of the Amaranth, Resaca Court #29, and the Lindale Lodge #455 F. & A. M.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.