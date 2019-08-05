Mrs. Sybil Reeves Barlow, age 90, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday morning, August 2, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Barlow was born in Kingston, Ga, on February 19, 1929, daughter of the late Hollie Reeves and Virgie Crawford Reeves. She was a graduate of Johnson High School and attended Sherwood Forest Baptist Church. Mrs. Barlow was married on October 21, 1951, to John Russell Barlow, and he preceded her in death on December 12, 2011. Since Mr. Barlow was in the United States Navy, the family lived at several locations throughout the country. Mr. and Mrs. Barlow moved back to Rome and Floyd County in 1976 and for many years she was the owner-operator of The Log Cabin restaurant on Kingston Highway. Mrs. Barlow loved shopping and reading, but mostly spending time with grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Barlow was preceded in death by a brother, Albert “Flick” Reeves.

Mrs. Barlow is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Howard Elrod, and Donna and Larry Transue; two granddaughters and their husbands, Heather and Chad Wheat and Lindsay and Heath Cochran; five great-grandchildren, Gracie Wheat, Mackenzie Wheat, Lillie Kate Wheat, Olivia Cochran and Ava Cochran. Several other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Barlow will be Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Hayes officiating. Private interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family would love to express their thanks and admiration for the staff of Tapestry Hospice for taking succ good care of Mrs. Barlow including Amber, Heather and Ira.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sybil Reeves Barlow.