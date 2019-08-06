MRS. SARA MAE WESTER, age 87, of Maplewood Apartments, Summerville, Georgia passed away Sunday afternoon at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Charlie William and Annie Bell Bynum Tapp; was born in Teloga Community, Summerville, Georgia on November 21, 1931. Mrs. Wester was a member of North Summerville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by husband, the late James Carnul Wester, a sister, the late Betty Tapp Slayton, and brothers, the late Horace Tapp, Charles Tapp, and Johnny Tapp, great grandson, the late Cobe Jordan Williams.

Surviving are daughters, JoAnn (Buster) Hughes of Crossville, Al. and Dorothy (Daryl) Isham of Chattanooga, TN.; sons, Terry (Barbara) Wester of Crossville, AL., Danny (Donna) Wester of LaFayette, and Tim (Tina) Wester of Summerville; grandchildren, Jennifer Williams, Tyler Hughes, Derek Isham, Missy Burks, Matthew Wester, Terry Wester, Dustin Wester, Daniel Wester, Samantha Wester, and J. T. Wester; great grandchildren, Jonah and Jay Williams, Caleb, Trinity, Mia, and Caden Wester, Alden Wester, Will Wester, T. and Dixie Wester; special recognition to a special neighbor, friend, and one She called her sister, Hattie Dentman.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 7th, at 12:00 noon (GA. time) from the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Rev. Sanford Deberry and Rev. Mickey Skates officiating, interment in Painter Liberty Baptist Cemetery, Crossville, Alabama. Active Pallbearers will be Tyler Hughes, Derek Isham, Terry W. Wester, Matthew Wester, J. T. Wester, and Jimmy Tapp. The Family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 until 8 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Sara Mae Wester who passed away Sunday.