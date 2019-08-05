Mrs. Patricia Ann “Pat” Baggett Deering, age 72 of Gaylesville, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2018 at her residence following an extended illness.

Mrs. Deering was born in Summerville, Georgia on July 16, 1947, daughter of the late George Franklin Baggett, Jr. and Helen Katherine Ash Baggett. She was a member of the Spring Creek Baptist Church and was retired from Roper and Shaw Industries. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Deering was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Calvin Deering on July 14, 2015; son, Jimmy Allen Evans; sister, Brenda Browning; grandson, D.J. Seghorn and nephews, Ricky Browning, Michael Blake Baggett and George Franklin Baggett, IV.

Mrs. Deering is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, April and David Seghorn, Robin and Teddy Calvert and Stormy and Shane Hatcher; brothers and sisters-in-law, Cotton and Pam Baggett, Wayne and Eulene Baggett, Frank and Cathy Baggett and Jack Baggett; grandchildren, Hope and Josh Deal, Dustin Seghorn, Angie Calvert, Andreah Calvert and Alyssa Calvert; great grandchildren, Lia Seghorn, Brylen Deal, Elijah Seghorn and Skylee Hatcher; a special friend, Patsy Sexton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Hollman and Rev. Stacy Evans officiating. Private graveside services will be in the AMI cemetery.

The family of Mrs. Deering will gather at the Coffman Funeral Home on Saturday, where the family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the service hour.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Patricia Ann “Pat” Baggett Deering. Please visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and to post condolences.