Mrs. Mary Lou Lynch Neal, age 87, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Neal was born in Rome, GA on June 5, 1932, daughter of the late William Lynch and the late Jewel Walraven Lynch. She was a graduate of Armuchee Highs School, class of 1949. Mary married her sweetheart, Ben Neal, on November 25, 1950. Prior to retirement, she was associated with Fox Manufacturing and Rome News Tribune. Mary was a member of Everett Spring Baptist Church and attended Sherwood Baptist Church for many years. She was lovingly remembered as a soft-spoken southern lady. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Barton, and by a daughter, Brenda Ann Neal.

Survivors include her husband, Ben Neal, Rome; nephew, Eddie Barton, Cartersville; three sisters-in law, Dorothy Carden, Adairsville, Mary Spector, Calhoun, and Shelby Davis (James), Rome; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside and interment services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in East View Cemetery with Dr. David Howard officiating.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.