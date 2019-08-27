Mrs. Martha Gail Stepps Smith, age 75 of Centre, Al passed away August 26, 2019 in Cherokee Health and Rehab. Mrs. Smith was born in Cherokee County, Alabama, on April 7, 1944. A daughter of the late Thomas Roy Stepps, and Sybil Ruth Wood Stepps. She was of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Smith, a grandchild, Tyler Wesley Smith. Survivors include, son Tracey (Tammy) Smith, Centre; daughters, Deloar Renee Singleton, Rome; Crystal Morton, Rome; grandchildren, Kristen (Andrew) Pittman, Cody Morton, Jessica (Rusty) Daniels, brother, Ray (Debbie) Stepps, Rome; sister, Brenda McLaney, Mobile, Al; several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday August 27, 2019, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. A special thanks to Cherokee County health and Rehab and ABC Hospice. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. has charge of arrangements.