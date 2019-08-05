Mrs. Lelar Robinson Smith, age 85, of Smith Circle, Adairsville, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Smith was born in Taylorsville, Georgia, April 22, 1934, daughter of the late John Thomas Robinson and Nettar Gentry Robinson. Mrs. Smith was a member of Snow Springs Baptist Church. An amazing mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, her life revolved around her family and she wouldn’t have had it any other way. She loved having all her family together, especially cooking for them. On any given day you could rest assure she had a pan of homemade biscuits and apple pies on the table. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed working in the garden. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Oliver Richard Smith; granddaughter, April Smith; brothers, Bud, Eugene, Alvin, and Preston Robinson; sisters, Katie Middleton and Evelyn Long.

She is survived by her children; Richard Weldon Smith and his wife Doris, Ronny Oliver Smith and his wife Ann, Ivanete Smith Combs and her husband Billy; Gary Smith and his wife Kim, Ella Smith Landrum and her husband, Merriel, and Ginger Smith Knight and her husband Marc; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 9 great great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Snow Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Mattox officiating. Interment will follow in Snow Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Adairsville. Pallbearers include her grandsons, Miles Clay Landrum, William “Billy” Landrum, Gary Lee Smith, and Dustin Andrew Knight. Honorary pallbearers include her great-grandsons, Nathan Horton, Robert Horton, Austin Smith, CJ Burdette, Hunter Smith, Nolan Hardin, Drew Henderson, and Corey Davis.

The family will receive friends Monday morning from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at Barton Funeral Home.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Lelar Robinson Smith.