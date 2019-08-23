Mrs. Kaye McDowell Angles, age 67 of Summerville, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Floyd Medical Center.

Mrs. Angles was born in Lafayette, Georgia on May 15, 1952, daughter of the late Robert Lee McDowell and Faye Nell Clifton McDowell. She was a member of the Trion First Baptist Church and was retired from the US Department of Agriculture, working in Farm Services. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Angles was preceded in death by a son, Clinton Angels and a brother, Bobby McDowell.

Mrs. Angles is survived by her husband, Jimmy Angles; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Andy Cash; and a sister-in-law and her husband, Jo Ann and Charles Scoggins.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Angles will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Rev. Casey Bramlett and Dr. Floyd Roebuck officiating. Interment will follow in the West Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tab Gable, Chris Witt, Gary Witt, Jim Beede, Robert Williams and Jay White.

Mrs. Angles will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour.

The family respectfully asks that no flowers or food be sent, however those desiring may make memorial contributions be made to the Trion First Baptist Church, 95 Church Street, Trion, GA 30753.

