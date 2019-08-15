Mrs. Janice Ann Herod, 76, of Adairsville passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019.



Mrs. Herod was born in Maryville, July 2, 1943, daughter of the late Henry Turner and Grace Millsap Boston. She was of the Christian faith. Mrs. Herod was a loving person who was blessed with a caring heart. She opened her home to children in need and was always willing to help other. She cherished time spent with her family and enjoyed cooking. Mrs. Herod was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Turner and John Turner; sister, Sharon Thompson.

Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, James Herod; sons, Scott Herod and his wife Janet and Steve Herod and his wife Christy; grandchildren, Matthew and Mary Jane Herod, Ashley Herod, Amanda and Josh Newell, and Seth Herod; 6 great grandchildren; sisters Melinda Carson and Pam and Doug Hodges; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville with Rev. Keith Reid officiating.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Janice Ann Herod.