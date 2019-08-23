Mrs. Hazel Lee Winkles Purdy, age 85, of Cedartown, Georgia passed away on Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019.

She was born on June 18, 1934 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late Clarence Eugene Winkles and the late Odessa Mitchell Winkles. She was a life time member of the Eastern Star and also a member of the East View Baptist Church. In addition to her father and mother, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Annie Baldwin; brother, Howard Winkles and her husband, Joe Allen Purdy.

Hazel Purdy is survived by her sons, David Allen Purdy & Linda and Michael Wayne Purdy; her daughters, Eleanor Marie Moore & Andy and Lilly Anita Lawrence & Ricky; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Funeral services for Hazel Winkles Purdy will be conducted on Friday afternoon, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan Blackman and Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Interment will follow in the North View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, August 22, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen are asked to serve as Pallbearers and are asked to assemble at the funeral home on Friday by 1:30 p.m. Joe Moore, Adam Short, Justin Taylor, Daniel Allen, Frankie Winkles and Doyle Winkles.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Hazel Lee Winkles Purdy.