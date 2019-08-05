Mrs. Glenda Sue Bishop Little, age 78, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Little was born in Rome, Georgia on August 4, 1940, daughter of the late William Burton Bishop and the late Mary Elizabeth Chapman Bishop. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Kent Bishop. Mrs. Little was a member of West Rome Baptist Church. She was the manager of Roman Security for several years and later was a secretary at West Rome Baptist Church until her retirement. Mrs. Little loved to craft, paint and do miniature artwork. She was a member of the Homemaker’s Club.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Stephen Joe Little; a daughter, Heather Little Sargent (Clay), Rome; two grandchildren, Trey Sargent and Gracie Sargent.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Chaplain Billy Murdock officiating. Private interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.