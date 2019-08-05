MRS. EVELYN LEDBETTER HUGHES, age 94, of Summerville, Georgia passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Oakview Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Hughes, was born December 12, 1924 in Harlan, Kentucky. She was a daughter of the late James David Ledbetter and Myrtle Rose Ledbetter. Mrs. Hughes was a member of New Antioch Baptist Church; in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clifford Roland Hughes, Sr., brothers, Everett, Gene, and Joe Ledbetter, and sisters, Nora Davis and Ethel Pledger.

Surviving are, daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Donald Blackwell of Summerville; sons and daughters-in-law, Clifford R., Jr. and Lynda Hughes of Villa Rica, James and Gail Hughes, Tommy and Nancy Hughes, and Freddie and Darlene Hughes all of Summerville; grandchildren, Steve Hughes, Rodney Blackwell, John Blackwell, Jason Hughes, Stacie Hughes Green, Russ Blackwell, Kristie Hughes Booker, Ty Hughes, Molly Hughes Crowe, BJ Hughes, Chad Hughes, Chase Hughes, and Hayley Hughes Tanner; Great grandchildren, Nieces, and Nephews. Thanks to all the caretakers over the past years, while She was at home, and G Hall while she was a Oakview Health and Rehabilitation. The help and love for our mother, during this time of confusion in her mind from Alzheimers, is greatly appreciated.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 6th, at 3:30 P.M. in Greenhills Memory Garden with Rev. Harold Helton officiating. Active Pallbearers will be Grandsons; Honorary Pallbearers will be Granddaughters. The Family will receive friends Tuesday, from 2:00 P.M. until the funeral hour at the Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be sent to: First Step Freedom Ministries, attn.: Russ and Misty Blackwell, P.O. Box 445, Summerville, Georgia, 30747.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Evelyn Ledbetter Hughes