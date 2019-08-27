Mrs. Donnie Faye Wade Peek, age 81, of Rome passed away Monday August 26, 2019 in a local health care.

Mrs. Peek was born May 2, 1938, in Cherokee County, a daughter of late Harvey Snow Wade, and Dora Ester Ray Wade. She was a member of New Canaan Baptist Church and a homemaker. Mrs. Peek was preceded in death Troy Cecil Peek, sister, Bershia Wheeling, Vera Early, Patty Cooper, brothers, Ottis, Carl, Marvin, and Hubert Wade.

Survivors include her sons, Cecil Lynn Peek, Rome; Kenneth Ray Peek, Ellijay: daughters, Wanda Faye Crider, Silver Creek: Linda Sue McBurnett, Cedar Bluff; brother, Robert Wade, Cedar Bluff, 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursdy August 29, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ricky Studdard, and Rev. George Nix, officiating. Interment will follow in Noah Baptists Church, near Centre, Al. The family will receive friends 12:00 P.M. until the hour of service, on Thursday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangement.