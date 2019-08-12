Mrs. Dimple Lois Clark, 55, of Towe Chapel Road, Adairsville passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.



Mrs. Clark was born in Cartersville, April 21, 1964, daughter of Octavia Evans Clark and the late Clarence Wilson Hall. She was a faithful Christian and an amazing mother and grandmother. Dimple’s family was her most prized possession. Her and her beloved husband, Joseph enjoyed the outdoors, four wheeling, and going to their hunting club in south Georgia. She had a heart of gold and worked tirelessly for others. She was a strong supporter in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her father; Clarence Wilson Hall and the man who she called “Dad”, Eugene Clark.

Survivors include her loving husband, Joseph Clark; children, Matthew and Patti Myrick, Vincent and Kandis Myrick, and Rebecca and Moses Ingle; mother, Octavia Clark; grandchildren, Brailyn Myrick, Dakoda Myrick, Kennedy Myrick, Vanna Myrick, Devin Ingle, Jacob Ingle, and Eden Ingle; brothers, Alfred (Linda) Hall, Cary (Teresa) Hall, Tony and Anna Evans; sisters, Dianne Owensby, Hazel (Shane) Towe, Donna (Phillip) Turner, Vivian (Enos) Stockbridge, Arlene (Tim) Dasher, and Ondrea Thoreson; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Rev. Cary Hall and Rev. Eric Helms officiating. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville. Pallbearers include Matthew Myrick, Vincent Myrick, Moses Ingle, Michael Hall, Jeremy Campbell, and Denny Wenz. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Dimple Lois Clark.