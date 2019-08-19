Mrs. Deborah Ann DeLano Parker, age 64, of Rome passed away peacefully on Friday August 16, 2019 in Floyd Medical Center.

Deborah was born June 18, 1955, in Memphis, Tennessee, a daughter of William “Bill” DeLano, and the late Mary Van Blake DeLano. She was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist and attended Lakeview Baptist Church until her health declined. Deborah was a member of the Rome Doll Club and a former Girls in Action leader at her church. Deborah was employed by Floyd Home Health Agency as a Registered Nurse. She touched many people in her nursing career, both patients and other professionals. She graduated from Floyd College in Rome and Converse College in Chattanooga, TN. She also attended Carson-Newman College.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Van Blake DeLano and a brother Billy DeLano.

Deborah fought a thirty year battle with rheumatoid arthritis and will long be remembered for her brave and positive attitude she exhibited throughout her life. She often said that she believed that God used her and her disease to witness to those she interacted with in her long journey.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Charles Trenton Parker, Jr. two sons and daughter in laws,Trenton Parker( Heather) Rome, Travis Parker( Donna) Glouchester, VA; granddaughter, Cadence Parker, sister Elaine DeLano Turner, Rome; nieces and nephews, Rebecca Turner, Rome; Lindsey Corpening (Reggie) Crystal River, FL; Jordan Parker, Michael Parker, Nicole Parker, all of Rome; two favorite aunts, Marchia Sims, Ward AK; Tera Halbert, Palestine, Ak. also survive.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday August 19, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Billy Rabern, and Dr. Jimmy Gentry, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the hour of service on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St., NE, 6th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.