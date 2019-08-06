Mrs. Carolyn Ann McWhorter Cox, age 75, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1944 in Felton, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Dewey McWhorter and Callie Mae “Big Mama” Johnson.

Mrs. Cox is survived by her sons, Jason Cox, Brian Cox (Stephen Grimaldi) and Justin Cox; step-son, Don Cox; step-daughter, Carol Terrell (Wayne); sisters, Amileen “Bolly” Brooks and Glenda Faye Martin; brother, Jeremiah McWhorter; and grandchildren, Kierstan Camp (Tyler), Payton Cox, Sabastian Cox and Titus Cox.

Mrs. Cox is preceded in death by her parents; husband, J.C. Cox; step-daughter, Barbara Carroll; sisters, Gwenelle Brazier and Wileen McWhorter; brothers, Dewey Euezelle McWhorter; and grandsons, Brandon Christopher Cox and Landon Tristan Cox.

The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Carolyn Ann McWhorter Cox will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at two o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. John Redding and Rev. Joe Redding officiating.

Interment will follow in the Center Baptist Church Cemetery, in Felton, Georgia.

The family of Mrs. Cox will receive family and friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from six o’clock in the evening until nine o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Stanley Hopkins, Randy Wells, Roy Lynn Brazier, Cary Brooks, Ralph Smith and Chris Reed. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Camp, Chad Blankenship and all members of Grace Baptist Church.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Carolyn Ann McWhorter Cox.