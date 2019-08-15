Mrs. Bobbie Louise Johnson Hunt, age 86, of Rome, passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019.

Mrs. Hunt was born August 22, 1932, in Canton, Ga. a daughter of the late Hamp Johnson, and Fannie Chapman Johnson. She was a member of Mt. Alto Baptist Church. Mrs. Hunt was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Bert Hunt, Sr. and several brothers, and sisters.

Survivors include, her son, Jessie Bert (Carolyn) Hunt, Jr. Rome; daughter, Janet (Hirschell) Fletcher, Rome; Teresa (Mike) Jones, Rome; Tammy (DeWayne) Comer, Rome; grandchildren, Chad Hunt, Kevin Jones, Chris Jones, Lindsey Baldwin, Amy Comer, and Carly Comer, special niece and nephew, Jennifer Johnson, and Brian Manous, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Sunday August 18, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Frank Wood, officiating. Interment will be Monday in Oaknoll Memoiral Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4:30 P.M. until the hour of service, on Sunday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.