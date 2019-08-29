Mrs. Betty Jo Lemaster, age 81, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Lemaster was born in Floyd County, Georgia on February 16, 1938, daughter of the late Alex York and the late Collion Callihan York. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Edward Lemaster, on August 19, 2009, and by a daughter, Kayla Minter, on October 27, 2011. Prior to becoming disabled, Mrs. Lemaster worked for a number of years at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Lyle (Emmett), Aragon, and Trena Thomason (Ray), Rome; four grandchildren, Jessica Shaw (Matt), Will Padgett (Megan), Bradley Thomason (April) and Candice Dials (Jason); five great grandchildren, Taylor, Ethan, Liam and Luca Padgett, and Rylan Carpenter.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Joel Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday from 1:30pm until the service time.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday at 2:30pm and include: Bradley Thomason, Will Padgett, Matthew Shaw, William Moore, Michael Downs and Christopher Finch.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.