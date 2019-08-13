Mrs. Annie Lee Crocker Allen, age 87 of Cedartown, Georgia passed away Sunday morning, August 11, 2019.

She was born in Esom Hill, Georgia on April 23, 1932 to the late Raymond Crocker and the late Dovie Lee Dyer Crocker.

Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Allen had work for the Hon Corporation and retired following many dedicated years. She was a member of the New Harmony Baptist Church where she had been a active member for many many years. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, J D Goggins, Jr.; her second husband, William Edward Allen; sons, Robert Carl Goggins and Johnny Goggins; sister, Carolyn Cauthen, brothers, Frankie Edward “Bud” Crocker and Larry Crocker.

Annie Allen is survived by her son and daughter in law, Dicky & Janet Goggins; daughter and son in law, Laura & Keith Davis; grandsons, Austin Goggins and Jeffrey Goggins and two great grandchildren. A number of nieces, nephew and other relatives also survive.

Funeral services for Annie L. Allen will be conducted on Friday morning, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Dr. DeWayne New officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will also receive friends on Friday morning, August 16, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11:00 a.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

The following Gentlemen will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at the Litesey Funeral Home by 10:30 a.m. David Johnson, Bill Carmichael, Brandon Lumpkin, Ted Smith, Freddie Giles and Joe Johnson.

