Mr. William Gene Collier, age 87, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, after a long illness.

Mr. Collier was born in Tifton, GA on September 16, 1931, to the late William Paul Collier and Edna Coker Collier. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris Collier Langley.

Mr. Collier was a veteran of the United States Navy and a current member of “The Tin Can Sailor”. He was employed at Georgia Kraft Paper Company for 40 years and was known as “Bud” at the plant. He retired in 1995, just in time for the birth of the love of his life, his only grandchild, Elizabeth. He was a longtime member and Deacon of the former Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, where he was active in the “Happy Times” and served on the Building and Grounds Committee.

Mr. Collier is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane Chalker Collier, to whom he was married on February 4, 1955; his two sons, Tim Collier of Carrollton, GA and Neil Collier (Dana) of Greenville, SC; his granddaughter, Elizabeth Jane Collier of Greenville, SC; his two brothers, Clyde Collier (Barbara) of Rome, GA and Clayton Collier (Lynda) of Rome, GA; multiple nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Larry Burgess and Dr. James Wooten officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday from 1:00pm until the service hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.