Mr. Virgil Delon Grissom, age 90, of Rome, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Grissom was born in Eldridge, Alabama on October 18, 1928, son of the late Virgil Grissom and the late Zora Della Norris Rollins. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Patricia Mae Grissom and Della Denise Grissom; by three sisters, Delilah Kendrick, Jo Cox and Dean Crider; and by three brothers, Bob Grissom, Earl Grissom and Charles Grissom. Mr. Grissom was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the Oak Hill Church of Christ. Prior to retirement, he owned and operated Grissom Construction.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Wilkins Grissom; six daughters, Karen Vieyra, Sacramento, CA, Donna Alford, Lindale, Dean Callahan, Rome, Jenny White, Rome, Beth Hitchcock, Rome, and Melissa Guerrero, Silver Creek; three step-daughters, Cindy Boling, Winder, Cheryl Weldon, Atlanta, and Suzanne Kiefer, Sugar Hill; a sister, Evelyn Baker, Lindale; 19 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 3 step-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Minister Hulan Hensley officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Brown-Wright Post #12 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Thursday from 10 am until the service time.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Thursday at 10:30am and include: Corey Alford, Nick Guerrero, Kyler Guerrero, Patrick Boling, Matthew Kiefer, Andrew Kiefer and Tommy Grissom.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.