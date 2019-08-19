Mr. Steve Wayne Burton, age 61 of Trion, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Burton was born in Summerville, Georgia on July 30, 1958, son of the late Robert Glen Burton, Sr. and Beatrice Dooley Burton. He loved to play his guitar and ride his motorcycle. Mr. Burton was a U.S. Army veteran, was a retired truck driver and was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-son, Claude Dell Bullard, Jr. and a son-n-law, Vernon Hartline.

Mr. Burton is survived by his wife, Frieda Burton; step-daughter and her husband, Dina and Tom Brown; brother, Robert Glen “Bob: Burton, Jr.; sister-in-law and her husband, Judy and Lamar Smith; grandchildren, Kelly Brown, Eric and Jonghee Hartline, Dani and Timmy Dowdy and Dallas Hartline; great grandchildren, Acelyn, Logan, Rhylee, Dawson and Justin; and a number of nieces and nephews.

There will be a gathering of Family and Friends at Coffman Funeral Home Tuesday, August 20, 2019, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. At other hours the family can be reached at their respective residences.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Steve Wayne Burton. Please visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and to post condolences.