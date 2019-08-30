Mr. Sammy Dewyatt Cook, age 75, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Cook was born in Gordon County, Georgia on November 4, 1943, son of the late Marlon George Cook and the late Kate Pierson Stapleton. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sue Sisson, and by a brother, Ray Stapleton. He was of the Baptist Faith. Prior to retirement, Mr. Cook worked for the Floyd County Board of Education in Building Maintenance.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Fay Odom Cook, to whom he was married on July 1, 1963; a daughter, Sheila Fay Shepherd, Rome; two sons, Marlon Dewyatt Cook (Kathy), Rome, and Billy Joe Cook, Rome; a sister, Cathy Stout, Rome; a brother, Douglas Cook, Cave Spring; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 13 step-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Donald Lindsey, the Rev. Larry Wilkins, and the Rev. Scottie Presley officiating. In accordance to his wishes, Mr. Cook will be cremated following the service.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 2pm until the service time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.