Mr. Robert Edwin Campbell, Jr., age 58, of Lindale, GA, passed away Tuesday evening, August 6, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Campbell was born in Rome, GA on November 21, 1960, son of the Robert Edwin “Bill” Campbell, Sr. and the late Norma Anne Ramsey Campbell. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Teresa Campbell, and by his mother-in-law, Carolyn Wooten. Edwin was a 1979 graduate of East Rome High School. Prior to his illness, he was employed with Lifoam Industries in Rome. He was a former Mason and was a member of the Salvation Army Church.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Wooten Campbell, to whom he was married on June 28, 1986; 2 sons, Spencer Matthew Campbell, Adairsville, and Eric Heath Campbell, Lindale; 2 sisters, Kathy Blansit (Wayne), Summerville, and Lawanna Trotter, Rome; a brother, Bo Campbell, Rome; nieces, Tonya Baker (Patrick Sissom), Tera Campbell (Brian), and Jennifer Moody (Clayton); nephews, George “Joe” Trotter, Jr., David Trotter, and Adam Trotter; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Mickey Skates officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 10:30am and include: Jerry Langley, Terry Stroud, Dwayne Ellis, David Trotter, Adam Trotter, Clayton Moody, Izaak Taylor, and Wayne Blansit.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.