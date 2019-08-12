Mr. Michael Paul Kelley, age 68, of Armuchee, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Kelley was born in Rome, Georgia on May 27, 1951, son of the late Charles Vernon Kelley and the late Ruth Ellison Kelley. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Shelia Kelley Long, and by two brothers-in-law, David Barton and Doug Barton. Mike worked for several years at Fox Manufacturing and retired from ITT Lester. After retirement, he worked as a custodian at West End Elementary School. Mike loved working on and restoring classic cars. He raised and showed Quarter Horses for 25 years. He was an avid metal detector, but never had much luck. Mike was the eternal optimist in his fight with cancer and always encouraged those around him who came to encourage him.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Barton Kelley; two brothers, Charles Wayne Kelley (Brenda), Rome, and Gary Kelley (Tammy), Armuchee; in-laws, Billy Long, Randall & Diane Carver, Dody & Hong Barton, Brenda Barton and Connie Barton; special friend and “brother”, John Hrubes; a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10am at East View Cemetery. Dr. Steve Drake will officiate. Casual attire is appropriate

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the cemetery on Thursday at 9:45am and include: John Hrubes, Morgan Maxwell, Grant Maxwell, George Lemming and Henry Duke.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.