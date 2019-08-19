Mr. Lewis Gordon Gosa, age 80, of Rome passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Gosa was born in Alabama on February 7, 1939, son of the late William Bryant Gosa and the late Annie Lois Schwitguith. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Mr. Gosa was head of special projects at Berry College and had a family business hanging wall coverings. He was a devoted outdoorsman, hunting, fishing and camping with his wife and grandchildren. He also loved adventures, travel and his beloved pets, Harley and Poncho. Lewis was an passionate motorcycle enthusiast and loved to ride all over the country. In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by three sisters, Marie Simpson, Faye Mashburn, and Carolyn Hood, and by a brother, Johnny Hood.

Survivors include his wife, Myrl Johnson Gosa, to whom he married on June 10, 1982; five children, Bobby Gosa, Rome, Jeff Gosa, Attalla, AL, Renee Gosa, Boaz, AL, Sheila Plante (Frances), Plainville, KS, Melanie Johnson (Jeff), Vidalia, GA; thirteen grandchildren, Katie Humphrey (Thomas), Valdosta, GA, Julianna Greenawalt (Jason), Lindale, Weston Gosa (Amy), Rome, Christopher Gosa (Melissa), Sardis City, AL, Tyler Smith (Chasity), Sardis City, AL, Maegan Smith, Sardis City, AL, Brandon Gosa, Kansas City, KS, Shasta Gast (Matt), Meadow, GA, Josh Plante, Hayes, KS, Mary Jo Plante, Plainville, KS, Dusty Plante (Emily), Vidalia, GA, Holden Plante (Amber), Mt. Vernon, GA, and Danielle Plante, Vidalia, GA; 23 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sylvia Pevahause, Decatur, AL, and Sandi Reece, Chattanooga, TN; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 1:00 PM, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Tim Samples, chaplain with Tapestry Hospice, officiating. In accordance with Mr. Gosa’s wishes, he will be cremated following services.

The family will receive friends on Monday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.