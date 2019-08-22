Mr. James Lee Willkie, age 71, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Willkie was born in Floyd County, GA on February 11, 1948, son of the late Oron Ott Willkie and the late Odessa Stanley Willkie. He was a graduate of West Rome High School and was a former member of the Oostanaula Lodge #113 F. & A. M. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Bekaert Steel for over 23 years. He later retired as a Correctional Officer with Floyd County Public Works Department. He was a Vietnam veteran having served with the U.S. Army and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Annette Abney Willkie; 2 daughters, Jaime Leanne Martin and Jessica Leigh Merritt and her husband, all of Silver Creek; 2 grandchildren, Justin Thomas Martin and Courtney Michelle Martin; a sister Patricia Baker, Armuchee; 1 niece and 1 nephew.

In keeping with Mr. Willkie’s request, he will be cremated, with inurnment at a later date in Georgia National Cemetery, near Canton.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 3 until 5pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.