Mr. Glenn Howard Wright, age 78 of Rockmart, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1941 in Rockmart, Georgia. He was the son of the late Ed and Nellie Williams Wright.

Mr. Wright is survived by his sons, Cooter Wright (Lisa) and Ted Wright (Jennie); sisters, Vera Odom, Margaret Wallace, and Gail Fincher; brother, Ronnie Wright; grandchildren, Jessica Elrod, Brandi Wiggins, Kip Wright, Cody Wright, Kirby Brannon and Amber Brannon; 9 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wright is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tammy Wright; several brothers, sisters, and one grandson Destin Wright.

The funeral arrangements for Mr. Glenn Howard Wright, Sr. will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at three o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Ted Porterfield officiating.

Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery.

The family of Mr. Wright will receive family and friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from two o’clock in the afternoon until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Billy Durham, Bobby Williams, Mark Odom, Kip Wright, Cody Wright, and Kirby Brannon.

