Mr. Donald “DJ” Joe Cunningham, age 69, of Calhoun, passed away on August 12, 2019 at Redmond Regional.

He was born in Evansville, IN, on February 26, 1950, son of the late Donald Cunningham and Mary Kennedy Cunningham. Mr. Cunningham was a member of House of Prayer Baptist Church in Calhoun. He was also a member of Zephyrhills Moose Lodge #2276 and the Mountain Creek H.O.G Chapter. He had been a truck driver for over 40 years and recently employed at Taylor Trucking. DJ enjoyed a nice ride on his motorcycle, taking the boat out and an avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mary Jean Cunningham; sister, Dorothy Jean Robertson; and stepson, Lamar Bennett.

Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda Palmer Cunningham; stepson, Frank Bennett; grandson, Terry Granger; aunt, Betty Middleton; nephews, Douglas Glenn and Stephen Glenn; niece, Kimberly Glenn and several dear friends.

A Celebration of DJ’s Life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 5:00 PM from House of Prayer Baptist Church in Calhoun with Rev. Daniel Brown officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family ask donation be made to House of Prayer Baptist Church, PO Box 2541, Calhoun GA 30703.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Donald “DJ” Joe Cunningham.