Mr. David Donald Fricks, age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Fricks was born in Westminster, S.C. on September 28, 1933, son of the late Joe T. Fricks and the late Essie Mae James Fricks. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. David was a maintenance supervisor with Shaw Industries until his retirement. He was a certified small engine pilot. He was a member of Shannon United Methodist Church and was active in the Men’s Sunday School Class. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Hollingsworth Fricks, and by his sisters, Betty Jo Neururer and Marilyn Gould.

Survivors include his daughter and her husband, LeGressa and Lee Barnes, of Rome; his grandsons, Perry Barnes, Cody Barnes and Jamey Barnes; his brothers, James Fricks and Fred Fricks; his sister, Brenda Patterson; his special friend, Mardelle Lynch; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Dr. Kenneth Freshour officiating and with Lee Barnes delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday from 12:00 pm until the service hour.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Shannon United Methodist Church.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.