Mr. David Alan McCrickard, age 71, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday morning, August 22, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mr. McCrickard was born in Rome, GA on April 15, 1948, son of the late James William McCrickard and the late Noma Popham McCrickard. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Rodger Dale McCrickard. Mr. McCrickard was a graduate of Model High School and served in the United States Army from 1968 until 1970, during the Vietnam War era. Prior to his retiring, he was employed as an electrician with I. B. E. W. Local #613. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Kingston.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Delia C. Mills and Amanda Fincher (Joshua), both of Rome; a son, James W. McCrickard, II, Rome; 2 sisters, Rita Hopper and Debbie Bolt, both of Rome; 2 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. McCrickard will be cremated. Private services will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Door Home, P. O. Box 2367, Rome, GA 30164 or at opendoorhome.org.

