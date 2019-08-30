Mr. Clint Garrett Glover, age 39, of Lindale, GA, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Mr. Glover was born in Rome, GA on March 17, 1980, son of the former Debra Garrett and Reggie Don Glover. He was employed with Carpenter’s Local #225 at Vulcan Materials Co. in Cartersville. Mr. Glover was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, the Rev. Jerry Garrett, and by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Odell Glover.

Survivors include his 3 sons, Garrett, Dalton, and Caden Glover, all of Cedartown, GA; his mother, Debra Hamby (Toby), Cedartown, GA; his father, Reggie Don Glover (Ferrell), Rome, GA; his maternal grandmother, Inez Garrett Lucas, Rome, GA; 2 sisters, Starla Williams (Joshua), Dallas, GA, and Charity Sims (Victor), Gainesville, GA; half-sister, Sarah Glover, Rome; step-sister, Christy Dodd, Rome; 2 step-brothers, Tim Shannon (Ally), Louisiana, and Eric Hamby (Lisa), Rome, GA; nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Greg Robinson will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, consult with the family concerning memorial donations.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.