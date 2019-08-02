Mr. Clayton Melvin “Andy” Moore, age 84, of Lindale, GA, passed away Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mr. Moore was born in Bartow County, GA on November 6, 1934, son of the late Hugh Edward “Brooks” Moore and the late Mittie Jones Moore. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Gene and Jerry Moore. Mr. Moore was a veteran of the United States Army. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Greenwood’s Lindale Manufacturing Company following over 43 years at the Lindale Mill. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Mr. Moore attended Park Avenue Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Syble Tibbetts Moore, to whom he was married on December 29, 2000; a brother, Howard Albert Moore, Taylorsville, GA; a sister-in-law, Ann Moore, Taylorsville, GA; 3 good friends, Bud Fields, Kingston, David Smith, Lindale, and Ricky Turner, Lindale; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Earl Fowlkes will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 2 until 4pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park Avenue Baptist Church, 531 Park Avenue, Lindale, GA 30147.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.