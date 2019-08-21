Mr. Charles West “Bud” Alexander, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Alexander was born in Rome, GA on February 13, 1937, son of the late Ernest West Alexander and Vera Mae Terhune Alexander. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Walter A. Alexander, Sr., and by his sister, Marjorie Alexander Money.

Mr. Alexander was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, serving as a hydraulic mechanic. While serving in the Reserves, he was called up during the Cuban Missile Crisis and served at Dobbins Air Force Base. He worked in the construction trade with his father for many years as Alexander and Sons Construction, before incorporating and being known as Roman Builders, Inc.

Bud was a member of the Coosa Lodge #622 F. & A. M. and the Shriners. He was a Deacon at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church for many years and served as Leader of the Brotherhood for five years. He later attended Woodlawn Baptist Church where he was leader of the Senior Group. Most recently, he has been a member of Friendship Baptist Church where he was teacher of the Men’s Bible Study Sunday School class and leader of the Senior Group.

Survivors include his wife, Cloteen Beavers Alexander, Rome; three daughters, Debbie Johnston, Rome, Cynthia Hawkins, Lawrenceville, and Greta Freeman (Mark), Cartersville; seven grandchildren, Jessica Bankson, Becky Chatham, Alex Freeman, Caleb Freeman, Daniel Humber, Stephanie Humphrey, and Brian Johnston; seven great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Larry McCoy officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery with Dr. Rodger Whorton officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 10am until the service hour.

Members of the Friendship Baptist Church Men’s Bible Study Sunday School class will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 10:30am.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, c/o Floyd Healthcare Foundation, 400 Turner McCall Blvd., Suite 102, Rome, GA 30165.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.