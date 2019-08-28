Mr. Charles Gary Neighbors, age 71, of Cartersville, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Neighbors was born June 07, 1948, in Dalton, Georgia son of the late Charlie William Neighbors and the late Betty Jean Beach Neighbors. He was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Keith Neighbors, and two brothers, Ronnie Neighbors and David Neighbors. Mr. Neighbors received a bachelor’s degree in criminal law from University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and a bachelor’s degree in Christian Studies from Shorter University. He was an extremely proud veteran of the United States Army serving in the 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War where he was a helicopter mechanic and a heavy ammunition technician. Before his retirement, Mr. Neighbors was a Sergeant with the Floyd County Sherriff’s Office working in the jail.

Mr. Neighbors is survived by his wife, the former Clora “Jane” Widgeon, to whom he was married in November of 1971; a son, Jason Todd Neighbors (Ariana), Cartersville; 3 granddaughters, Jordan Neighbors, Rome; Caylah and Lorelei Neighbors, Cartersville; a great-granddaughter, Jazmyn Hill, Rome; 4 sisters, Pat Baker (Bo), Chattanooga, TN; Carol Pack, Chattanooga, TN; Pam Pulliam (Nevin), Calhoun, and Vicki O’Neal (Jeff), Calhoun; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Neighbors will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Calvin “Skider” Chatham officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Shanklin Attaway Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 until 7 pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday at 10:30 am and include: Active: Brent Wells, Jerry Bowles and A.J. Bowles. Honorary: Derek Bowles.

