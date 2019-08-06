Mr. Charles Clarence “Charlie” Roberson, age 89, of Cedartown, GA, passed away Sunday evening, August 4, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Roberson was born in Chattooga County, GA on November 13, 1929. He was one of 14 children born to the late Charlie E. Roberson and the late Mary Selina Stiles Roberson. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Emma Omidell “Dell” Wooten Roberson in 2012, by 4 sisters, Judy Proctor, Madeline Rucker, Bobbie Nell Knight, and Gertrude Waid, and by 3 brothers, Genie Roberson, Jim Roberson, and Kermit Roberson. Mr. Roberson was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War where he received two Purple Hearts. He retired as Plant Manager from Davis Carpets/Blue Ridge Carpets in Ellijay while owning and operating Busy Beavers Cleaning Service in Ellijay. Upon his move to Cedartown following his retirement, he owned and operated Charlie’s Carpets in Cedartown. Mr. Roberson was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Teresa Brown (David), Rome, and Diane Hagin (Melvin), Ellijay; 2 sons, Charles Dewayne Roberson (Robyn), Cedartown, and Michael Lange Roberson (Cynthia), Ellijay; 4 sisters, Ozell Edwards, Katie Hicks, Linda Davis, and Patricia Studdard, all of Rome; 2 brothers, Ray and Nick Roberson, both of Rome; 10 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with the Rev. John Carroll, the Rev. Bryan Prance, the Rev. David Abernathy, and the Rev. Thomas Wheeler officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers will include his sons, his grandsons, and grandsons-in-law as follows: Dewayne Roberson, Mike Roberson, Brooks Shirey, Joshua Brown, Nolan Roberson, Mark Provenson, and Wes Mathis.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.