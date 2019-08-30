Mrs. Mary Evelyn Allen Harrison, age 97 of Cedartown passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born on April 1, 1922 in Tifton, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Rev. L.B. Allen and Ora Connell Allen.

Mrs. Harrison is survived by daughters, Deborah Edge (Russ) of Cedartown and Donna Brown (Mike) of Pittsboro, NC; sons, Cecil “Buddy” Harrison, Jr. (Debbie) of Cedartown and Gary Harrison (Ethel) of Houston, TX; sister, Betty Jean Walls (Pat) of Tifton; grandchildren, Jessica Harris (Benjy), Luke Harrison, Millie Harrison (Chris), Amy Harrison, Darby Ledbetter (Chad), Emily Harrison, Bryan Edge (Rachel), Jim Edge (JJ) and Katy Tyrrell (Brian); great-grandchildren, Bazley Harris, Myla Harris, Ava Harrison, Bex Ledbetter, Blakely Ledbetter, Emery Harrison, Anna Edge, Mollie Edge, J. Harris Edge and Aveline Edge; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Harrison is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil Harrison, Sr.; sisters, Earline Allen, Mildred Moon, Orene Greene, Frances Southard and Alice Powell; and brothers, Henry Banks Allen, Wilson Allen, Al Allen, Edward Allen and Earl Allen.

The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Mary Evelyn Allen Harrison will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at two o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery.

The family of Mrs. Harrison will receive family and friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from one o’clock in the afternoon until the funeral hour at Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Chad Ledbetter, Bryan Edge, Jim Edge, Brian Tyrrell, Luke Harrison and Benjy Harris.

The family has respectfully requested that flowers are to be omitted and donations can be made to the memorial fund at First Baptist Church, 101 N. College Street, Cedartown, GA 30125.

The family of Mrs. Harrison would like to express their sincere gratitude to Ms. Diane Brumit and in addition to the Renaissance Marquis south wing care givers.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Mary Evelyn Allen Harrison.