A resident of May Street near told Bartow County deputies on Friday afternoon that she was so scared of her son that she left her residence in fear.

She said her son, 37-year-old Emery Blake Gulledge who lives in a tree house behind the residence, went inside the residence and attempted to pour himself a glass of milk. She told him she needed the milk for a meal she planned on making. She said Gulledge became irate and poured the rest of the milk out.

When she told him to get out of the house, Gulledge told her to put him out. That’s when she called 9-1-1.

While they were out on the front porch, she said Gulledge picked up a stick and told her he was going to beat her brains out if the police showed up.

When deputies spoke to Gulledge, he said his mom said he couldn’t have the milk and took it away from him. He denied picking up a stick.

Two witnesses corroborated the mother’s story and stated Gulledge was banging the piece of wood on the porch while threatening his mother.

Deputies arrested Gulledge and charged him with family violence simple assault and felony terroristic threats and acts. Once in handcuffs, Gulledge allegedly kicked the back of a patrol vehicle and pushed off of it, causing him and two deputies to fall to the ground. He was eventually secured in the back of the patrol vehicle.

Gulledge then began banging his head on the bars that cover the rear window, causing a laceration to his head. He was treated at Cartersville Medical Center and taken to the jail with two additional warrants for misdemeanor obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

