One individual has been arrested for drug related charges in Etowah County, according to Commander Randall Johnson.
Anthony Cornelius FOSTER, 39, of Gadsden, is charged with two
counts of Possession of a controlled substance, Unlawful Possession of
Certain Chemical Compounds, and Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd
Degree.
On July 31, 2019 Etowah County Sheriff’s Correction Deputies
Thornton and Gregory recovered a quantity of suboxone, meth, and
synthetic marijuana. Deputies Thornton and Gregory recovered these
narcotics after an investigation involving narcotics being smuggled into
the Etowah County Jail.
FOSTER was arrested and is being held in the Etowah County Jail on a
$6,500 surety bond. FOSTER has been in custody at the Etowah County
Jail since he was arrested on drug trafficking and firearms charges in
June of 2019 by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit.
This investigation is still ongoing and the subjects could face additional
state and federal charges related to the drugs seized.
“Fighting The War Against Drugs”
103 Commerce Pkwy. Gadsden, Alabama 35904
Ph. 256-549-5465 / Fax: 256-549-5296
The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Gadsden Police
Department, Alabama National Guard Counterdrug Program, and FBI
Safe Streets Task Force participated in the case.