One individual has been arrested for drug related charges in Etowah County, according to Commander Randall Johnson.



Anthony Cornelius FOSTER, 39, of Gadsden, is charged with two

counts of Possession of a controlled substance, Unlawful Possession of

Certain Chemical Compounds, and Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd

Degree.



On July 31, 2019 Etowah County Sheriff’s Correction Deputies

Thornton and Gregory recovered a quantity of suboxone, meth, and

synthetic marijuana. Deputies Thornton and Gregory recovered these

narcotics after an investigation involving narcotics being smuggled into

the Etowah County Jail.



FOSTER was arrested and is being held in the Etowah County Jail on a

$6,500 surety bond. FOSTER has been in custody at the Etowah County

Jail since he was arrested on drug trafficking and firearms charges in

June of 2019 by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit.

This investigation is still ongoing and the subjects could face additional

state and federal charges related to the drugs seized.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Gadsden Police

Department, Alabama National Guard Counterdrug Program, and FBI

Safe Streets Task Force participated in the case.