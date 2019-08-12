Two local agencies, Elevation House and the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, have been selected out of a nationwide search of 2000 other nonprofits to participate in State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program.

Through Neighborhood Assist, 200 nonprofits nationwide will compete for “votes”, with the top 40 agencies each receiving $25,000 grants.

As these two local organizations advance to the voting round, they are calling on support from the community.

“We need individuals in the Rome/ Floyd community to rally around Elevation House and Family Resource Center,” said Matt Medley, local State Farm Agent. “Imagine all the great work that will be done when we secure $50,000 for our community to support adults living with mental illness and prevent child abuse.”

Voting opens on August 14th at 12:00:01 A.M ET and closes at 11:59:59 P.M. ET on August 23rd.

Voting is easy. Simply go to www.neighborhoodassist.com, register for a login, search for the organization of your choice, and vote daily. Individuals can vote up to 10 times per day for their favorite organization, or split votes between the two.

To learn more about these two worthy causes, visit Elevation House at www.elevationhouse.org and Family Resource Center at www.exchangeclubfrc.org.